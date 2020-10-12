MedTech Startup See-Mode Technologies Receives FDA Clearance for AI Software That Automatically Analyses and Reports Vascular Ultrasound Scans

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 October 2020 - See-Mode Technologies, a MedTech startup based in Singapore and Australia that seeks to empower clinicians to better predict stroke, today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its debut product, Augmented Vascular Analysis (AVA), a world-first medical Artificial Intelligence (AI) software for automated analysis and reporting of vascular ultrasound scans.





AVA uses deep learning, text recognition, and signal processing technologies to assist clinicians in interpreting and reporting vascular ultrasound studies -- typically a manual and error-prone process. With a single click and in less than a minute, AVA can analyse a full vascular ultrasound scan, minimising the need for manual drawings. By significantly reducing the time taken to analyse images and generate reports, See-Mode's AVA augments the clinical workflow, resulting in greater overall productivity, accuracy and improved patient outcomes.





"Receiving our first FDA clearance is a huge step for us at See-Mode, which demonstrates the strength of the product we have built and the robustness of our approach in running clinical studies," said Dr Milad Mohammadzadeh, Co-Founder and Director, See-Mode Technologies. "We are extremely thankful to the outstanding group of clinicians who have worked closely with us to validate our models and build clinical evidence for the regulatory approval of AVA and our future products. Riding on this momentum, we will be ramping up our plans to bring AVA to the U.S. market within the year, to enable clinicians across the U.S. to do their work more efficiently and analyse medical images with a greater control on quality."





Despite being a highly-preventable disease, stroke remains a leading cause of death and disability around the world. To help clinicians better predict the risk of stroke and vascular diseases, See-Mode is developing novel solutions to improve the analysis of routinely collected medical images such as ultrasound, CT or MRI scans. By applying AI and computational models on these medical images, clinicians are able to obtain stroke risk factors that may not be accessible in current clinical practice.





Aside from AVA, See-Mode has been building two other new products - to detect vulnerable plaque using machine learning and to identify high-risk blood flow using computational modelling. The startup has completed strong proof-of-concepts for both products with collaborators in Singapore and Australia, and multi-centre clinical studies are now being conducted with partners across Europe and the United States.





See-Mode continues to add more image interpretation and reporting capabilities to AVA and is expanding the product's capabilities to new clinical use cases. AVA has been approved by the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) as a Class B medical device in late 2019 and is commercially available in Singapore, with ongoing pilots in leading hospitals in Singapore and Australia. See-Mode is presently pending CE approval for AVA in Europe.





About See-Mode Technologies

See-Mode Technologies is a MedTech startup with a team of scientists, engineers, and clinicians tackling a leading cause of death in the world: stroke. See-Mode applies cutting-edge deep learning and computational modeling techniques on medical images to help doctors predict stroke and decide on the optimal treatment for their patients. See-Mode has offices in Singapore and Australia and is backed by prominent venture capital firms in APAC, including MassMutual Ventures, Blackbird Ventures, Cocoon Capital, and SGInnovate. See-Mode's first product, AVA (Augmented Vascular Analysis) has received FDA 510(k) clearance and is approved by Singapore's Health Sciences Authority as a Class B medical device, while pending CE approval. The company is currently running clinical studies with major stroke centers and research institutes throughout the world. Learn more at www.see-mode.com



