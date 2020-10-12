5th night of Wisconsin police shooting protest more peaceful

This undated photo provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department in Wauwatosa, Wis., shows Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah. In a report released ... This undated photo provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department in Wauwatosa, Wis., shows Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah. In a report released Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, an independent investigator recommended officials in the Milwaukee suburb fire Mensah, who has shot and killed three people in the last five years. (Gary Monreal/Monreal Photography LLC/Wauwatosa Police Department via AP)

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Demonstrators protested for a fifth night in a Milwaukee suburb following a prosecutor's decision not to charge a police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager.

About two dozen demonstrators remained at a corner in Wauwatosa on Sunday night past the 7 p.m. curfew. Police warned the protesters several times that they were unlawfully assembled. Most left the area, but the few who remained were arrested, WTMJ-TV reported.

Last week, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm cleared Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who is also Black, in the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall.

The gathering Sunday was much more peaceful than protests last week in Wauwatosa, where demonstrators clashed with police who used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse larger crowds.

City Hall was expected to open Monday after it was closed for three days in anticipation of unrest.