Four Taiwanese indicted for fraudulent mask scheme

Foursome allegedly conspired to profit from sale of mislabled non-surgical masks

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/12 20:17
Hisnchu District Prosecutors Office Head Prosecutor Chen Yu-hua

Hisnchu District Prosecutors Office Head Prosecutor Chen Yu-hua (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hsinchu District Prosecutors Office on Monday (Oct. 12) charged four people in connection with the Wholecome Pharmacy drugstore chain (合康連鎖藥局) allegedly profiting from the sale of fraudulent surgical masks.

Head Prosecutor Chen Yu-hua (陳玉華) said at a Monday press conference that the office began to search a total of 21 locations in connection with the case from Aug. 14, including many Wholecome Pharmacy drugstores and mask manufacturers across Taiwan. From the searches, the office impounded evidence including account books, electronic records, and 512,745 masks, per CNA.

Chen said that those charged are the drugstore chain’s owner surnamed Ho (何), chief operating officer surnamed Chen (陳), and two manufacturers.

The four defendants were aware that surgical masks are considered medical equipment, the import, manufacture, or sale of which requires a permit, Chen said, adding that the four conspired to profit from the sale of non-surgical masks contained in boxes falsely printed and labeled. The profit stemming from the illegal practice was nearly NT$10 million (US$333,000), according to the head prosecutor.
