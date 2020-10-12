  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan signs deal with German manufacturer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Germany-developed coronavirus vaccines can arrive Taiwan in first quarter of 2021

  185
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/12 17:19
Taiwan signs agreement with BioNTech SE for delivery of coronavirus vaccines. (Pixabay photo)

Taiwan signs agreement with BioNTech SE for delivery of coronavirus vaccines. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's TTY Biopharm Company (東洋製藥) announced Monday (Oct. 12) that it has received authorization for the delivery of coronavirus vaccines developed by Germany's BioNTech SE once they are proven safe in phase 3 clinical trials.

During a press conference, TTY Biopharm Chairman Lin Chuan (林全) said the company will be in charge of negotiating with the Taiwanese health authorities on the precise quantity, delivery time, and price of the coronavirus vaccines developed by BioNTech. He said the negotiation results have no legal effects until they are approved by the German firm.

Lin said talks had continued between TTY Biopharm and BioNTech, but no official agreement was signed until Monday. He added that the BioNTech vaccine, which is co-developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, is one of the leading candidates to be the first to gain regulatory approval in the U.S. and Europe.

Under the agreement, Taiwan can acquire up to 30 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 10 million expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2021, according to Lin. Currently, BioNTech has narrowed its vaccine down to two candidates, including one that has moved into the last stage of clinical trials, reported Cnyes.


TTY Biopharm Chairman Lin Chuan. (CNA photo)
coronavirus
coronavirus vaccine
vaccine
COVID-19
pandemic
TTY Biopharm
BioNTech SE
Lin Chuan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan sees nearly 300 mountaineering accidents in first 8 months of 2020
Taiwan sees nearly 300 mountaineering accidents in first 8 months of 2020
2020/10/11 19:25
Newborn in Taiwan falls gravely ill due to parents’ poor hygiene
Newborn in Taiwan falls gravely ill due to parents’ poor hygiene
2020/10/11 17:40
Taiwan to open borders to Palau in first ‘travel bubble’
Taiwan to open borders to Palau in first ‘travel bubble’
2020/10/11 12:40
National Day fireworks light up southern Taiwan
National Day fireworks light up southern Taiwan
2020/10/11 10:00
Taiwan president pledges to counter China's military threats
Taiwan president pledges to counter China's military threats
2020/10/10 12:46