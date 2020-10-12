Taiwan signs deal with German manufacturer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's TTY Biopharm Company (東洋製藥) announced Monday (Oct. 12) that it has received authorization for the delivery of coronavirus vaccines developed by Germany's BioNTech SE once they are proven safe in phase 3 clinical trials.

During a press conference, TTY Biopharm Chairman Lin Chuan (林全) said the company will be in charge of negotiating with the Taiwanese health authorities on the precise quantity, delivery time, and price of the coronavirus vaccines developed by BioNTech. He said the negotiation results have no legal effects until they are approved by the German firm.

Lin said talks had continued between TTY Biopharm and BioNTech, but no official agreement was signed until Monday. He added that the BioNTech vaccine, which is co-developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, is one of the leading candidates to be the first to gain regulatory approval in the U.S. and Europe.

Under the agreement, Taiwan can acquire up to 30 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 10 million expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2021, according to Lin. Currently, BioNTech has narrowed its vaccine down to two candidates, including one that has moved into the last stage of clinical trials, reported Cnyes.



TTY Biopharm Chairman Lin Chuan. (CNA photo)