  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Artist sketches M1A2T for Taiwan's National Day

Scooter included next to M1A2T to give sense of scale, CH-47 Chinook carrying Taiwan flag seen in background

  118
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/12 16:26
M1A2T tank. (Instagram, @thomchen.art illustration)

M1A2T tank. (Instagram, @thomchen.art illustration)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To celebrate Taiwan's National Day (Oct. 10), a Taiwanese artist drew this intricate illustration of an M1A2T Abrams tank.

Thomas Chen (陳安平), 25, who is a Taiwanese citizen although he was born and raised in the Philippines, told Taiwan News that he created the piece in response to the Inktober 2020 art challenge. Chen, who works as a freelance illustrator, said that since the theme that particular day was "hope," he "figured it was fitting."

Chen (Instagram @thomchen.art) says he used photos of the tank online for reference and included a food delivery driver on a Gogoro electric scooter next to it to give a sense of the immense size of the tank by comparing it with "something everyone can instantly recognize." As a late addition, Chen included a CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter carrying a Taiwan flag, as that was part of the celebration in Taipei that day.

The illustrator said his inspiration was Taiwanese artist Mr_Dom (陳博詳), with whom he says he shares a common interest in drawing military art. Chen said that the work was created simply with pen and paper.

In 2019, the U.S. government approved the sale of 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks to Taiwan for the price of NT$40.52 billion (US$1.416 billion). The tanks, along with 14 M88 recovery vehicles, 16 M1070A1 transporters, 16 M1000 trailers, and ammunition are set to be delivered to Taiwan between 2023 and 2026.


M1A2T tank. (Instagram, @thomchen.art illustration)
tank
M1A2T
M1A2T Abrams tanks
Abrams tank

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president highlights new tank purchases after fatal tank accident
Taiwan president highlights new tank purchases after fatal tank accident
2020/10/09 17:40
Video shows Chinese 'amphibious' tank sink in 30 seconds
Video shows Chinese 'amphibious' tank sink in 30 seconds
2020/08/17 10:36
Security cooperation, trade pact both priorities as Taiwan strengthens US ties: President Tsai
Security cooperation, trade pact both priorities as Taiwan strengthens US ties: President Tsai
2020/08/13 14:33
Photo of the Day: 'Tank Man' statue
Photo of the Day: 'Tank Man' statue
2020/06/04 15:19
Taiwanese woman startled by crab emerging from toilet
Taiwanese woman startled by crab emerging from toilet
2020/05/10 20:35