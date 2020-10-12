GoShare launches electric scooter sharing in Taiwan’s Yunlin County

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Yunlin County Government and Gogoro’s GoShare have teamed up to launch the first electric scooter sharing service in the county.

After downloading the GoShare app, users will have 130 brand-new Gogoro electric scooters to choose from 24 hours a day, according to Zeek Magazine. The new service will be focused on three areas in Yunlin County: Douliu City, Huwei Township, and Dounan Township.

The plan is to utilize green transportation to connect colleges, public transportation hubs, and tourist attractions throughout Yunlin County. Planners hope the service can help commuters between the county’s three science and technology universities, in addition to 40 public transportation hubs and historical and cultural sites around the region.

To use the service, customers first upload their driver’s license and payment details to the GoShare app and then complete the authentication process with a facial recognition scan. Logging into the app, users can then view nearby GoShare scooters and then select the one they want.

The GoShare app also allows people to locate the nearest Gogoro Network GoStation, the name for the company’s battery charging stations. Gogoro says it plans to have over 1,900 battery swapping stations throughout Taiwan by the end of 2020.