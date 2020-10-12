New night market in Taiwan’s Taichung shut down

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taichung City Economic Development Bureau on Sunday (Oct. 11) imposed a fine of NT$60,000 (US$2,000) on the operator of a new night market that opened in the city’s Beitun District during the Double Ten holiday for operating without a permit.

The bureau asked the operator surnamed Yeh (葉) to shut down the night market immediately or face a fine for each day it stays open as stipulated in related regulations, according to a press release posted to the bureau’s website.

The Zong Zhan night market (總站夜市), located near the Jiushe Station of the Taichung MRT Green Line, opened on Friday (Oct. 9), attracting large crowds that led to issues with traffic, parking, and noise in the neighborhood.

The operator of the night market applied for an operation permit on Aug. 7, per the bureau, but the application is still in the final review stage.

Bureau Chief Chang Feng-yuan (張峯源) led a team to the night market to investigate the early opening.

When confronted by the chief about commencing without a permit, the operator said that the lot has been rented since April, but the application was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mounting operating costs forced his hand, he said, and so he just went for it.

However, Yeh apologized in a Facebook post on Monday for causing the problems and said that he will follow the city government's guidance to tackle the problems and improve the facilities. He added that he will reopen the night market right after obtaining the permit.



(Taichung City Economic Development Bureau photo)