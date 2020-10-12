Emomali Rakhmon wins Tajikistan election with more than 90% of vote

Tajikistani leader Emomali Rakhmon won the country's presidential election on Sunday with over 90% of the vote, securing him another seven-year term, according to preliminary results.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, the 68-year-old authoritarian leader secured 90.9% of votes in Sunday's poll, with a turnout of more than 85%.

Rakhmon is set to overtake Kazakhstan's recently retired Nursultan Nazarbayev as the former Soviet Union's longest-ruling leader.

Rakhmon has run the nation of 9.5 million people since 1992, a period that included a civil war.

He has gradually strengthened his grip and a 2016 constitutional reform removed a limit on the number of terms he could serve.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details as it becomes available.

