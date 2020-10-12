Rainbow in Taipei lasts for 3 hours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The right combination of wind, water vapor, and sunlight created the optimal conditions for a rainbow to last over three hours on Taipei's Yangmingshan on Monday morning (Oct. 12).

Wu Sheng-yu (吳聖宇), a weather analyst with WeatherRisk Explore Inc., on his Facebook page on Monday wrote that due to the shifting of the lower layer of northwest winds to the east, the presence of water vapor on the north side of Yangmingshan, and sunny weather on the southwest side of the Taipei Basin, a rainbow formed at Chinese Culture University (CCU) at 7:10 a.m. that day. The rainbow lasted for over three hours according to CCU's webpage dedicated to monitoring rainbows at the Yangmingshan campus.

Under a Facebook post uploaded by Central Weather Bureau (CWB) Director-General Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) reporting on the rainbow that day, netizens uploaded dozens of photos they had captured of the phenomenon. Some netizens claimed that the rainbow has appeared for three consecutive days since National Day (Oct. 10).

However, by 10:30 p.m., the rainbow had faded away, thus failing to break the world record of nearly 9 hours set at the CCU campus in 2017. That rainbow, which holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-lasting rainbow in the world, was recorded on Nov. 30, 2017, from 6:57 a.m. to 3:55, or 8 hours and 58 minutes, shattering the previous record of 6 hours set in Wetherby in Yorkshire, U.K., on Mar. 14, 1994.



