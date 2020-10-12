Taiwan’s Asus teaming up with Qualcomm to make gaming phone

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus is working with Qualcomm to launch Qualcomm-branded gaming phones that could be ready to hit the market by the end of the year.

According to Digitimes, industry sources say that Asus will be responsible for designing and developing the hardware for the phone, while Qualcomm will take care of the “industry design” and “software integration optimizing its Snapdragon 875 platform.” The agreement also points to the joint purchasing of components needed for both the Asus ROG gaming phones and Qualcomm’s gaming phones, including screens, memory, camera modules, batteries, and cooling solutions, Digitimes reported.

This means that Qualcomm’s gaming phone could have some similar hardware with current or future ROG Phones. Making joint purchases would allow Asus to take advantage of economies of scale in order to reduce manufacturing costs and increase bargaining power for its own phones, cited Digitimes.

The report also said that Asus and Qualcomm expect to make around one million phones a year, with 500,000 units dedicated to Qualcomm’s phone, and the rest devoted to ROG phones. No specific details were given on the specs for the Qualcomm gaming phone.

However, based off Asus’ ROG phone lineup, the Qualcomm phone will most likely come with a high refresh rate screen, shoulder triggers or other additional buttons, advanced cooling solutions, a high-end chip, and a large battery, according to Android Authority.