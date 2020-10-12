Taiwan's KMT will not change party name

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Responding to whether the Kuomintang (KMT) would omit the word "Chinese” from its official party name, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Sunday (Oct. 11) said that a name change is not on the Central Committee’s agenda, nor is it the focus of reform at this stage.

Chiang stated that current party concerns are related to people's livelihood — issues such as the import of pork, security in the Taiwan Strait, and local water shortages. He added that because there are still many more important issues worthy of the KMT’s attention, changing the party name is not a priority.

He pointed out that the party had discussed changing its name in the past but had not arrived at any specific conclusion or consensus. He said the party should focus on more urgent and relevant work to promote the party's agenda in the future and build consensus from the bottom up, just like during the Sept. 6 National Congress meeting.

In June, the KMT Reform Committee proposed that the "1992 Consensus" be used as a "historical description" of cross-strait interactions, advocating the use of "four pillars" to build a new relationship across the Taiwan Strait.

Chiang emphasized that the proposal would not be a change of course but rather a move to counter public misunderstanding and the mistrust of the policy brought about by Beijing and the Democratic Progressive Party. Ultimately, no change was made due to the fact that former party chairmen, including Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Lien Chan (連戰), and Wu Po-Hsiung (吳伯雄), all opposed altering the policy.

As Taiwanese identity grows stronger and Chinese military activity in the region increases, calls are growing for the “desinicization” of organizations and institutions that still contain the word “China” in their name.