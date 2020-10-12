South Taiwan hotel found mixing quarantining individuals with regular guests

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Jen Dow International Hotel in Kaohsiung has breached coronavirus health rules by accommodating 35 guests undergoing their quarantine as well as regular guests.

In a press release issued Sunday afternoon (Oct. 11), the Kaohsiung Health Department said it had received reports that the hotel was accepting guests who had recently returned from abroad and were undergoing their 14-day quarantine. It said 35 recent arrivals were spread out on different floors in rooms adjacent to those occupied by normal guests.

The health department stressed that the Jen Dow International Hotel is not a government-certified place of lodging for quarantining individuals and that its violation has clearly raised the risk of the coronavirus spreading. It added that regular guests were found to be staying in 45 rooms despite the hotel's attempt to cover this up.

The health department said the hotel was in violation of the Communicable Disease Control Act and will receive fines between NT$3,000 (US$105) and NT$15,000 (US$523). Meanwhile, it said the 35 quarantined guests will be transported to officially designated locations to complete their isolation.

Huang Chih-chung (黃志中), director-general of the Kaohsiung Health Department, pointed out that there are 55 quarantine hotels in Kaohsiung, totaling nearly 4,000 rooms. He said these hotels will have plenty of vacancies until January, when more fishermen return to Taiwan for the start of fishing season, reported CNA.