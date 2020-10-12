Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1

|Montreal
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|—
|2
First half_1, Philadelphia, Monteiro, 2 (Ilsinho), 39th minute.
Second half_2, Philadelphia, Santos, 7 (Ilsinho), 48th; 3, Montreal, Sejdic, 1, 65th.
Goalies_Montreal, Clement Diop, James Pantemis, Jonathan Sirois; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik, Matt Freese.
Yellow Cards_Piette, Montreal, 55th; Mbaizo, Philadelphia, 58th; Wanyama, Montreal, 59th; Corrales, Montreal, 71st; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 76th; Real, Philadelphia, 90th+3.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Cory Richardson, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.
___
Montreal_Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Zachary Brault Guillard (Clement Bayiha, 84th), Rudy Camacho, Jorge Luis Corrales, Rod Fanni; Samuel Piette, Amar Sejdic, Victor Wanyama; Bojan Krkic (Ballou Tabla, 57th), Mason Toye (Romell Quioto, 51st).
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Olivier Mbaizo (Matt Real, 61st), Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Andrew Wooten, 90th+1), Alejandro Bedoya, Warren Creavalle (Sergio Santos, 45th), Ilsinho (Anthony Fontana, 71st), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko.