Transdev selects Infor to advance drive to the cloud

Australia & New Zealand’s leading multi-modal passenger transport provider taps Infor for industry-proven cloud expertise as part of its centralised asset management strategy

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 12 October, 2020 - Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry, today announced that Transdev Australasia has chosen a comprehensive Infor CloudSuite EAM solution from Infor to underpin its company-wide transition to cloud-based asset management.

Transdev operates buses, ferries, light rail, and rail services across Australia and New Zealand and have been partnering with Infor since 2015.

Transdev Australasia Chief Information Officer Peter Orlowski said when the organisation decided to embark on a whole-of-business cloud migration, partnering with Infor made sense.

"We have had a strong and productive relationship with Infor and their experience and expertise complimented our needs as we shift more of our business to the cloud," Mr Orlowski said.

"We have set a fairly aggressive timeline for the delivery of our asset management solution, and we are confident in Infor's experience and agile method of implementation that we can deliver a solution that is robust, secure and importantly, meets the needs of our business.

"Transport is a fast-paced industry and is essential to keeping Australia and New Zealand moving post-COVID, and the ability to manage our assets and inventory through a safe, secure, real-time cloud-based platform is critical."

Infor will be key to Transdev's plans to:

establish a centralised asset strategy

standardise and simplify group-wide processes

implement cloud technology around automation, internet of things and telemetry integrations

address customer expectations underpinning Transdev's asset strategy

manage audit trails

Locally based in the Australasia region since 1998, Transdev partners with Governments to deliver more than 145 million customer journeys each year. It is anticipated that the implementation will streamline internal processes and benefit end users across Transdev's businesses.

As part of the agreement, Transdev will roll out a range of Infor cloud-based solutions including:

"As an industry leader in multi-modal passenger transport, Transdev operates some of Australia and New Zealand's transport icons, including Sydney Ferries and light rail, and Auckland Transport's rail service," Infor ANZ managing director Jarrod Kinchington said. "Infor understands that our customers demand agility for streamlined deployments, and we are committed to partnering with Transdev to accelerate the value of their technology investments and playing a key role in establishing its centralised asset management strategy."

About Transdev

At Transdev, we believe public transport plays an important part in how a city comes to life. Our day to day work influences our families, friends and future generations where they live, work and play. In Australasia, which covers Australia and New Zealand, we have 5,704 people who are passionate about operating our 2,150 vehicles and vessels which deliver more than 145 million customer journeys each year.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.