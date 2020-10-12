All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Boston
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Philadelphia
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|Brooklyn
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Orlando
|1
|4
|.200
|5½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Indiana
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|5
|7
|.417
|—
|Dallas
|2
|4
|.333
|—
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|9
|10
|.474
|—
|Utah
|3
|4
|.429
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|4
|.429
|—
|Portland
|1
|4
|.200
|1
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|7
|6
|.538
|4½
___
No games scheduled.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Miami at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
No games scheduled.