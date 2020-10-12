  1. Home
NBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/10/12 06:14

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 7 4 .636
Boston 10 7 .588
Philadelphia 0 4 .000
Brooklyn 0 4 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 14 6 .700
Orlando 1 4 .200
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 5 5 .500
Indiana 0 4 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 5 7 .417
Dallas 2 4 .333
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 9 10 .474
Utah 3 4 .429
Oklahoma City 3 4 .429
Portland 1 4 .200 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 15 5 .750
L.A. Clippers 7 6 .538

___

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.