England beats Belgium 2-1 to go top of Nations League group

England's Harry Kane, left, misses a chance to score during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley stadium in Lon... England's Harry Kane, left, misses a chance to score during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP)

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne runs with the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley stadium in London, Sun... Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne runs with the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, Pool)

England's Mason Mount, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Belgium... England's Mason Mount, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Belgium at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — England ended Belgium's 13-match unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory that took Gareth Southgate's side top of its UEFA Nations League group on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford's penalty canceled out Romelu Lukaku's spot kick in the first half before Mason Mount's looping, deflected shot clinched England's first victory over a top-ranked team in nine years.

England is a point ahead of Belgium in Group 2 of League A ahead of hosting Denmark on Wednesday.

While Belgium was able to play the Ivory Coast in front of thousands of fans in Brussels on Thursday, Wembley remains closed — like all English stadiums — as part of ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

