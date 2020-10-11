Chinese state media condemns posters at Chinese embassy in India celebrating Taiwan’s National Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese state media Global Times has warned that those who placed posters celebrating Taiwan’s National Day in front of a Chinese embassy in India are “playing with fire” and will cause relations between the two countries to deteriorate.

India’s mainstream media, including TV stations, have reported on Taiwan’s National Day celebrations. To suppress such trends, the Chinese embassy in India sent letters to the news outlets as a warning; unsurprisingly, the letters seem to be failing as a deterrent.

On the night of Oct. 9, more than 10 posters celebrating Taiwan’s National Day bearing the signature of BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga appeared in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi. The content of the poster was retweeted more than 4,000 times in 12 hours, Liberty Times reported.

Tweets from Indian Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul said the posters were a protest against China’s threats toward Indian media regarding Taiwan’s National Day celebration, according to UDN.