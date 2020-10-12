Chinese military aircraft again enters Taiwan's southwest ADIZ

A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday, marking the 17th such incursion by the Chinese military into the nation's ADIZ in less than a month.

According to the Ministry of National Defense (MND), a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft entered the nation's southwest ADIZ earlier in the day.

In response, Taiwan's military sent aircraft to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issuing radio warnings and mobilizing air defense systems before it left the ADIZ, the MND said.

According to MND records, the incident marked the 17th incursion by Chinese military assets into Taiwan's ADIZ since Sept. 16, a day before the MND began regularly publishing Chinese military movements on its website.

China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, has increased the frequency of its military activities around the island in recent months as cross-Taiwan Strait relations deteriorate due to closer Taiwan-U.S. engagements.