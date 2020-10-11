  1. Home
Azerbaijan, Armenia report shelling of cities despite truce

By AIDA SULTANOVA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/10/11 19:28
Azerbaijani soldiers and firefighters search for survivors after rocket fire overnight by Armenian forces, early Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in a residenti...

A man walks past a damaged building in a residential area in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, near the border with Armenia, after rocket fire ...

Women sit outside their damaged houses after rocket fire overnight by Armenian forces, early Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in a residential area in Ganja, Az...

Soldiers and firefighters search for survivors in a residential area that was hit by rocket fire overnight by Armenian forces, early Sunday, Oct. 11, ...

Soldiers and firefighters search for survivors in a residential area that was hit by rocket fire overnight by Armenian forces, early Sunday, Oct. 11, ...

Soldiers and firefighters search for survivors in a residential area that was hit by rocket fire overnight by Armenian forces, early Sunday, Oct. 11, ...

A house burns after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery following the beginning of the cease-fire during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separa...

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking large cities overnight in violation of the cease-fire deal brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Azerbaijani authorities said Sunday that nine civilians have been killed and over 30 wounded after Armenian forces fired missiles overnight on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city, and hit a residential building. According to Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's office, the city of Mingachevir also came under missile attacks early Sunday.

Nagorno-Karabakh's military officials on Sunday denied attacking Ganja and said the territory's army is observing the cease-fire. They added that Azerbaijani forces shelled Stepanakert, the region's capital, and other towns during the night in violation of the truce.

The recent bout of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces started Sept. 27 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since a separatist war there ended in 1994. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.