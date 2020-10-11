Azerbaijan, Armenia report shelling of cities despite truce

A house burns after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery following the beginning of the cease-fire during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separa... A house burns after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery following the beginning of the cease-fire during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, late Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a Russia-brokered cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting Saturday, but immediately accused each other of derailing the deal intended to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in more than a quarter-century. (AP Photo)

Soldiers and firefighters search for survivors in a residential area that was hit by rocket fire overnight by Armenian forces, early Sunday, Oct. 11, ... Soldiers and firefighters search for survivors in a residential area that was hit by rocket fire overnight by Armenian forces, early Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, near the border with Armenia. Several civilians were killed and dozens were wounded. Russian President Vladimir Putin brokered a cease-fire on Friday in a series of calls with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.(Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP)

Women sit outside their damaged houses after rocket fire overnight by Armenian forces, early Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in a residential area in Ganja, Az... Women sit outside their damaged houses after rocket fire overnight by Armenian forces, early Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in a residential area in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, near the border with Armenia. Several civilians were killed and dozens were wounded. Russian President Vladimir Putin brokered a cease-fire on Friday in a series of calls with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP)

A man walks past a damaged building in a residential area in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, near the border with Armenia, after rocket fire ... A man walks past a damaged building in a residential area in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, near the border with Armenia, after rocket fire overnight by Armenian forces, early Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Several civilians were killed and dozens were wounded. Russian President Vladimir Putin brokered a cease-fire on Friday in a series of calls with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.(Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP)

Azerbaijani soldiers and firefighters search for survivors after rocket fire overnight by Armenian forces, early Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in a residenti... Azerbaijani soldiers and firefighters search for survivors after rocket fire overnight by Armenian forces, early Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in a residential area in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, near the border with Armenia. Several civilians were killed and dozens were wounded. Russian President Vladimir Putin brokered a cease-fire on Friday in a series of calls with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP)

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking large cities overnight in violation of the cease-fire deal brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Azerbaijani authorities said Sunday that nine civilians have been killed and over 30 wounded after Armenian forces fired missiles overnight on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city, and hit a residential building. According to Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's office, the city of Mingachevir also came under missile attacks early Sunday.

Nagorno-Karabakh's military officials on Sunday denied attacking Ganja and said the territory's army is observing the cease-fire. They added that Azerbaijani forces shelled Stepanakert, the region's capital, and other towns during the night in violation of the truce.

The recent bout of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces started Sept. 27 and left hundreds of people dead in the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since a separatist war there ended in 1994. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.