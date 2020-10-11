New Taipei launches Danhai Light Rail promotion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei Metro Corporation (NTMC) has launched NT$50 (US$1.67) joint tickets for the bus and the Danhai Light Rail, which allows ticket holders to enjoy unlimited rides on 12 bus routes and the Danhai Light Rail for one day.

There are many tourist attractions along the Danhai Light Rail route, including the seaside Haiweizai bikeway, the Cloud Gate Theater, Fab Green Village, Fort San Domingo, and the former residence of Tamsui township head Tada Eikichi.

The joint one-day tickets allow for unlimited rides on the light rail and the 12 routes operated by the Tamshui Bus Company and the Zhinan Bus Company, including buses 836, 837, 875, 881, 894, 983, 870, Red 26, Red 37, and Red 38, CNA reported. In addition, holders of the one-day ticket are entitled to discounts at 36 stores along the light rail route.

Tickets can be purchased at the light rail’s Hongshulin Station, the visitor center outside the Taipei MRT’s Tamsui Station, and online from the KKDAY booking platform.

The Green Mountain Line of the Danhai Light Rail transit system has 11 stations, with service running from 6 a.m. to midnight and trains spaced at an interval of 6 to 15 minutes.