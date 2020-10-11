Winds to continue to bring rain, tropical storm no effect on Taiwan

Northern and eastern Taiwan will continue to see sporadic rainfall on Sunday due to the impact of northeasterly winds, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Sunday, adding that a newly formed tropical storm is unlikely to affect Taiwan.

Those in central and southern Taiwan will continue to enjoy sunny skies, though a low pressure system east of the Philippines could bring short showers to Pingtung County in the evening, the CWB said.

Temperature-wise, daytime lows across Taiwan will range from 22 to 25 degrees Celsius, with highs between 25 and 27 degrees in areas north of Taoyuan, the CWB forecast.

The weather in the rest of the country will be slightly warmer, the CWB said, with highs reaching 29 to 32 degrees.

Also on Sunday, the CWB announced the formation of Tropical Storm Linfa, which was upgraded from a tropical depression in the early morning.

As of 8 a.m., the storm was located 550 kilometers northeast of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, about 1,420 kilometers southwest of Taiwan's southernmost tip, according to CWB data.

Based on its current route, the storm will head west towards Vietnam and will have no effect on Taiwan, the CWB said.