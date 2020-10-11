  1. Home
New night market opens in Taiwan's Taichung

Over 300 stalls full of local snacks to discover

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/11 14:39

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A brand new night market with more than 300 stalls opened in Taiwan's Taichung City on National Day (Oct. 10).

The Zong Zhan night market (總站夜市) is located at the intersection of Dunfu Road and Dunfu 1st Street, Beitun District. The new night market includes food stalls and entertainment facilities and will be open every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, according to CNA.

There are a great variety of foods to choose from, including fried squid, Pingtung smoked duck, and fermented bean curd diced chicken.

Bathrooms and diaper-changing facilities can also be found.

Activities will be held to hand out NT$50 (US$1.67) coupons for the night market every Wednesday and Friday until the end of October.


(CNA photo)
Zong Zhan night market
Dunfu Road
night market

