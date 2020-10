Wellington, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand and Australia drew 16-16 Sunday in the first Bledisloe Cup rugby test at the Wellington regional stadium:

Scores:

New Zealand 16 (Jordie Barrett, Aaron Smith tries; Jordie Barrett 2 penalties), Australia 16 (Marika Koroibete, Filipo Daugunu tries; James O’Connor 2 penalties). HT: 8-3 New Zealand.