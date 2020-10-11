Vancouver snaps 4-game skid with 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Real Sa... Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Real Salt Lake in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Vancouver won 2-1. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Lucas Cavallini's goal in the 75th minute was the winner as the Vancouver Whitecaps rallied to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night and snapped a four-match losing streak.

Vancouver (6-11-0) scored twice in a four-minute span, tying the game at 1-all in the 71st minute on an own goal. Real Salt Lake's Douglas Martinez tried to clear a free kick by Michael Baldisimo with a header and instead sent the ball into his own net.

Cavallini netted the winner four minutes later, scoring on the rebound of a shot by Fredy Montero.

Damir Kreilach opened the scoring, converting a feed from Justin Meram from close range in the 37th minute for Real Salt Lake (4-7-6).

