National Day fireworks light up southern Taiwan

Half-hour fireworks show highlights country’s defense capabilities, disease control efforts

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/11 10:00
National Day fireworks in Tainan (Tainan City Government photo)
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 33-minute fireworks show lit up the sky over Tainan’s Yuguang Island (漁光島) with exploding patterns marking the nation's Double Ten Day celebrations on Saturday (Oct. 10) evening.

A total of 27,354 crackers were set off, creating a pyrotechnic spectacle over the beach area in the southern city. More than 500,000 visitors flooded into the venue and enjoyed the display, according to Tainan City Government.

The fireworks show had five themes, each lasting for seven minutes. High points included a retrospective of the oldest city in Taiwan, and a tribute to the heroes who have fought to keep the country safe from the coronavirus – with “mask”-inspired illuminations.

As Taiwan celebrated its National Day against a backdrop of relentless Chinese air incursions into the air defense identification zone (ADIZ) over the Taiwan Strait, the spectacle also paid homage to the country’s military. Warplane- and missile-shaped patterns brightened the sky.

A series of programs took turns warming up for the main event in the run-up to the main fireworks display, from percussion performances to the drone light shows that dazzled excited audiences, according to CNA.


Drone light shows (CNA photos)
