South Sydney's second-half surge sinks Parramatta in NRL

SYDNEY (AP) — South Sydney overcame an 18-8 halftime deficit to beat Parramatta 38-24 and advance to the National Rugby League semifinals.

Before the match Saturday, the Eels were rocked by news that former test and State of Origin center Michael Jennings had failed a drug test and would be provisionally suspended under the NRL’s anti-doping policy.

Australian media reported that the 32-year-old Jennings tested positive to both Ligandrol and Ibutamoren on Sept. 21, both of which are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

It’s the second year in the row the Eels have lost in the second round and the third time in four seasons.

South Sydney will play Penrith in the semifinals next Saturday at the Olympic stadium in Sydney.

On Friday, the Canberra Raiders scored three early tries for a 16-0 lead and then held on to beat two-time defending champion Sydney Roosters 22-18 to also advance to the semis. The Raiders will play the Melbourne Storm next Friday in Brisbane.

The grand final is scheduled for Oct. 25 in Sydney.

