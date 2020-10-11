Jets activate RB Le'Veon Bell off IR ahead of game vs. Cards

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Le'Veon Bell will be back in the backfield for the New York Jets.

The star running back was activated Saturday from the injured reserve list and he will be eligible to play for the Jets on Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

Bell spent the last three weeks on IR after injuring a hamstring in the season-opening loss at Buffalo. His return should boost a Jets offense that ranks last or nearly last in the NFL in several categories. Frank Gore has started in all four games at running back, but the 37-year-old veteran is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry.

Bell had 14 yards on six carries and two catches for 32 yards in the opener before being injured.

New York also announced it signed offensive lineman Jimmy Murray to the active roster, and elevated quarterback Mike White and defensive back Lamar Jackson from the practice squad.

With Sam Darnold out for the game with a sprained right shoulder, Joe Flacco will start and White will serve as his backup against Arizona.

The Jets also released linebacker Alec Ogletree and wide receiver Josh Malone. Ogletree had three tackles in two games, including one start, after being signed to the practice squad in Week 1. Malone caught four passes for 16 yards in four games, and averaged 20 yards on seven kickoff returns.

