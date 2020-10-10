Chinese warplane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ on National Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Saturday (Oct. 10), Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day.

The Ministry of National Defense said it was the seventh incursion by a Y-8 warplane this month, and the 16th intrusion of any type of Chinese warplane since Sept. 16, CNA reported.

As on most previous occasions, Saturday’s violation of Taiwan’s ADIZ occurred in the southwest sector, about halfway between Kaohsiung and the Taiwanese-held island of Dongsha.

The ministry noted that it had scrambled jets, issued radio warnings to the Chinese plane, and had deployed air defense missile systems to monitor its activity.

The frequency of the incursions culminated in September, when 37 incidents were registered within 48 hours during the visit of United States Undersecretary of State Keith Krach to Taiwan.

