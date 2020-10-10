BBC mistakes Taiwan Double Ten parade for North Korea

BBC footage of the Double Ten parade with the words "Live Pyongyang." (Twitter, LazyWorkz photo) BBC footage of the Double Ten parade with the words "Live Pyongyang." (Twitter, LazyWorkz photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a report about a military parade in North Korea, BBC International News erroneously showed footage of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day celebrations Saturday (Oct. 10).

Observers had been expecting the communist regime to stage its largest-ever military display to mark the 75th anniversary of its ruling Workers Party. However, while discussing the event, the BBC news report showed footage of Saturday’s much more modest parade outside the Presidential Office in Taipei.

Though Taiwan flags and some landmark buildings in central Taipei were clearly visible, the BBC still showed the words “Live Pyongyang” at the top of the screen.

The muddle was noted by several viewers, including Facebook user and Japanese tweeter (須藤玲司) who berated the BBC for its confusion. The British broadcaster apologized for its mistake and corrected the news item, the Liberty Times reported.