Taiwan's representative office in Guam celebrates National Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Guam and Taiwan officials gathered Saturday (Oct. 10) in Guam to celebrate the re-opening of the Taiwan representative office and its National Day.

Joshua F. Tenorio, lieutenant governor of Guam, and Tina Muña Barnes, speaker of the Guam legislature, joined Paul Chen (陳盈連), Taiwan’s envoy to Guam, to unveil the plaque of Taiwan’s representative office, which will officially start operations on Monday (Oct. 12).

The re-opening of the Taiwan representative office in Guam “is a testament to the strong ties between our governments,” said Guam’s Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero via a pre-recorded video. “Under this office, Taiwan and Guam will be able to engage in economic and cultural exchanges and increase services and assistance for Taiwanese travelers and businesses."

“Taiwan remains one of the few success stories in this global pandemic and we commend your leadership for what you are able to accomplish,” stated the governor. “It is accomplishments such as this that makes Taiwan’s participation in international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) an invaluable resource.”

Taiwan and Guam enjoy strong bilateral relations, especially in domains such as trade, tourism, and medical cooperation, remarked Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) via a pre-recorded video.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, approximately 30,000 people from Taiwan traveled to Guam each year before the pandemic, making Taiwan Guam’s third-largest source of tourists. In recent years, increasing numbers of people from Guam have also traveled to Taiwan for medical treatment.

In his remarks, Wu announced the donation of four made-in-Taiwan body temperature scanners to Guam’s governmental and medical facilities, in addition to the 200,000 surgical masks that Taiwan provided to Guam in June.

“I hope this small gesture demonstrates that Taiwan stands with Guam in the fight against COVID-19,” stated Wu. “Together we will overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and enhance bilateral economic and people-to-people exchanges.”

During the event, Barnes presented two copies of resolutions recently passed by the Guam legislature. The resolutions were intended to welcome the reestablishment of Taiwan’s representative office in Guam and extend congratulations on Taiwan’s National Day.

MOFA announced in July that it would reopen its representative office in Guam, which had been closed since 2017, with the goal of strengthening the country’s presence in the Pacific region. It's the 13th representative office Taiwan has established on U.S. territory.