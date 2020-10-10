AP Week in Pictures, Global

People holding umbrellas are seen in a reflection as they walk across an intersection in the rain in Tokyo on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro K... People holding umbrellas are seen in a reflection as they walk across an intersection in the rain in Tokyo on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Flamenco dancers Marina Perez and del Pozo perform behind screens during a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas "tablao," or live flamenco venue, in M... Flamenco dancers Marina Perez and del Pozo perform behind screens during a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas "tablao," or live flamenco venue, in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. The passion and drama of live flamenco shows are back on stage in Madrid. But now the performers are behind Perspex screens, keeping their distance from the audience. The tablao has reopened its doors to customers after seven months closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A man wearing a mask as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus walks through a market area in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Nepal i... A man wearing a mask as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus walks through a market area in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Nepal is likely to reach 1,00,000 COVID-19 cases this week. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

With cutouts as an audience, Houston Astros left fielder Kyle Tucker catches a fly ball hit by Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien during the seventh inn... With cutouts as an audience, Houston Astros left fielder Kyle Tucker catches a fly ball hit by Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien during the seventh inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

U.S. Secret Service agents keep watch as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Gettysburg National Military Park... U.S. Secret Service agents keep watch as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump removes his mask as he stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Wa... President Donald Trump removes his mask as he stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

An elderly woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus waits her turn in line to be given coupons provided by the municipali... An elderly woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus waits her turn in line to be given coupons provided by the municipality of Iztapalapa to buy groceries in Iztapalapa, Mexico City, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The municipal government is providing aid to help poor families cope with the hardship created by the new coronavirus pandemic economic slowdown. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Pilgrims from the Mouride Brotherhood stand in line as they wait to enter in a mausoleum of a religious leader at the Grand Mosque of Touba as part of... Pilgrims from the Mouride Brotherhood stand in line as they wait to enter in a mausoleum of a religious leader at the Grand Mosque of Touba as part of the celebrations of the Grand Magal of Touba, Senegal, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people from the order of Sufi Islam are gathering for the annual religious pilgrimage to celebrate the life and teachings of Cheikh Amadou Bamba, the founder of the brotherhood. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Members of the Orthodox Jewish community gather around a journalist as he conducts an interview on a street corner, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the Bo... Members of the Orthodox Jewish community gather around a journalist as he conducts an interview on a street corner, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved to reinstate restrictions on businesses, houses of worship and schools in and near areas where coronavirus cases are spiking. Many neighborhoods that stand to be affected are home to large enclaves of Orthodox Jews. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Women take refuge in a bomb shelter during a military conflict in Stepanakert in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2... Women take refuge in a bomb shelter during a military conflict in Stepanakert in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into the capital of the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while Azerbaijan said several of its towns and its second-largest city were attacked. (AP Photo)

A bystander is assisted by police after officers fired tear gas to disperse a protest demanding justice for a student demonstrator who was gunned down... A bystander is assisted by police after officers fired tear gas to disperse a protest demanding justice for a student demonstrator who was gunned down and killed by police the previous week at the university where students were protesting on campus for government teaching jobs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

A demonstrator returns a tear gas canister fired by police during a protest against police in reaction to a video that appears to show an officer push... A demonstrator returns a tear gas canister fired by police during a protest against police in reaction to a video that appears to show an officer pushing a youth off a bridge during the previous day's protest, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The video has caused commotion in a country that is still dealing with human rights violations that occurred during the social unrest in 2019. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Protesters add a bicycle to a burning metro station during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Thousands of enraged students and wo... Protesters add a bicycle to a burning metro station during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Thousands of enraged students and workers rallied across the country on Thursday in opposition to a new law they say will cripple labor rights and harm the environment. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

OCT. 3 - 9, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

