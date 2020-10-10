  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/10/10 15:26
Protesters add a bicycle to a burning metro station during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Thousands of enraged students and wo...
A demonstrator returns a tear gas canister fired by police during a protest against police in reaction to a video that appears to show an officer push...
A bystander is assisted by police after officers fired tear gas to disperse a protest demanding justice for a student demonstrator who was gunned down...
Women take refuge in a bomb shelter during a military conflict in Stepanakert in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2...
Members of the Orthodox Jewish community gather around a journalist as he conducts an interview on a street corner, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the Bo...
Pilgrims from the Mouride Brotherhood stand in line as they wait to enter in a mausoleum of a religious leader at the Grand Mosque of Touba as part of...
An elderly woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus waits her turn in line to be given coupons provided by the municipali...
President Donald Trump removes his mask as he stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Wa...
U.S. Secret Service agents keep watch as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Gettysburg National Military Park...
With cutouts as an audience, Houston Astros left fielder Kyle Tucker catches a fly ball hit by Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien during the seventh inn...
A man wearing a mask as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus walks through a market area in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Nepal i...
Flamenco dancers Marina Perez and del Pozo perform behind screens during a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas "tablao," or live flamenco venue, in M...
People holding umbrellas are seen in a reflection as they walk across an intersection in the rain in Tokyo on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Hiro K...

OCT. 3 - 9, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

