Neymar recovers from back pains, will start against Bolivia

SAO PAULO (AP) — Striker Neymar has recovered from back pain that stopped him from training for days and will start for Brazil on Friday in the opening round of South American World Cup qualifying against Bolivia.

Brazil's soccer confederation confirmed only one hour before the match that Neymar will play at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. Coach Tite said earlier the Paris Saint-Germain star would be substituted by Flamengo’s Everton Ribeiro if ruled out.

Neymar left Wednesday’s training session early with back pains and also skipped practice on Thursday. Brazil had already lost two starters for the clash against Bolivia, injured goalkeeper Alisson and striker Gabriel Jesus.

