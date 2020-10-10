New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Oct
|111.55
|Up
|1.30
|Dec
|113.80
|Up
|1.25
|Dec
|110.25
|112.45
|110.25
|111.55
|Up
|1.30
|Jan
|113.80
|Up
|1.25
|Mar
|112.65
|114.70
|112.55
|113.80
|Up
|1.25
|May
|114.45
|116.10
|114.15
|115.20
|Up
|1.15
|Jul
|115.65
|117.55
|115.65
|116.60
|Up
|1.05
|Sep
|117.05
|118.80
|117.05
|117.80
|Up
|.90
|Dec
|119.10
|120.35
|118.85
|119.35
|Up
|.80
|Mar
|121.90
|121.90
|120.50
|120.85
|Up
|.70
|May
|123.00
|123.00
|121.95
|121.95
|Up
|.60
|Jul
|122.95
|Up
|.50
|Sep
|123.90
|Up
|.50
|Dec
|125.10
|Up
|.65
|Mar
|126.10
|Up
|.55
|May
|126.75
|Up
|.55
|Jul
|127.45
|Up
|.55
|Sep
|128.35
|Up
|.55