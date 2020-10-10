  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/10/10 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Oct 111.55 Up 1.30
Dec 113.80 Up 1.25
Dec 110.25 112.45 110.25 111.55 Up 1.30
Jan 113.80 Up 1.25
Mar 112.65 114.70 112.55 113.80 Up 1.25
May 114.45 116.10 114.15 115.20 Up 1.15
Jul 115.65 117.55 115.65 116.60 Up 1.05
Sep 117.05 118.80 117.05 117.80 Up .90
Dec 119.10 120.35 118.85 119.35 Up .80
Mar 121.90 121.90 120.50 120.85 Up .70
May 123.00 123.00 121.95 121.95 Up .60
Jul 122.95 Up .50
Sep 123.90 Up .50
Dec 125.10 Up .65
Mar 126.10 Up .55
May 126.75 Up .55
Jul 127.45 Up .55
Sep 128.35 Up .55