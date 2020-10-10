New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|41.31
|41.47
|40.38
|40.60
|Down .59
|Nov
|41.60
|41.74
|40.68
|40.91
|Down .56
|Dec
|41.88
|42.05
|41.04
|41.27
|Down .54
|Jan
|42.24
|42.35
|41.37
|41.60
|Down .54
|Feb
|42.52
|42.63
|41.69
|41.90
|Down .53
|Mar
|42.80
|42.87
|41.93
|42.16
|Down .52
|Apr
|42.90
|43.01
|42.15
|42.38
|Down .52
|May
|43.18
|43.26
|42.33
|42.57
|Down .52
|Jun
|43.09
|43.31
|42.53
|42.71
|Down .51
|Jul
|43.18
|43.34
|42.77
|42.81
|Down .51
|Aug
|43.24
|43.48
|42.88
|42.90
|Down .51
|Sep
|43.44
|43.44
|42.94
|42.97
|Down .52
|Oct
|43.50
|43.50
|43.03
|43.03
|Down .52
|Nov
|43.66
|43.75
|42.85
|43.09
|Down .50
|Dec
|43.11
|Down .49
|Jan
|43.13
|Down .49
|Feb
|43.08
|43.21
|43.08
|43.16
|Down .50
|Mar
|43.66
|43.79
|43.20
|43.20
|Down .50
|Apr
|43.24
|Down .52
|May
|43.63
|43.92
|43.10
|43.29
|Down .53
|Jun
|43.94
|43.94
|43.31
|43.31
|Down .53
|Jul
|43.87
|43.87
|43.35
|43.35
|Down .53
|Aug
|43.40
|Down .53
|Sep
|43.46
|Down .52
|Oct
|43.52
|Down .54
|Nov
|44.25
|44.28
|43.47
|43.61
|Down .54
|Dec
|43.65
|Down .53
|Jan
|43.69
|Down .51
|Feb
|43.72
|Down .51
|Mar
|43.74
|Down .52
|Apr
|43.75
|Down .53
|May
|44.20
|44.49
|43.72
|43.78
|Down .55
|Jun
|43.79
|Down .56
|Jul
|43.82
|Down .57
|Aug
|43.87
|Down .58
|Sep
|43.93
|Down .58
|Oct
|43.99
|Down .58
|Nov
|44.48
|44.67
|44.06
|44.06
|Down .59
|Dec
|44.09
|Down .60
|Jan
|44.10
|Down .61
|Feb
|44.14
|Down .62
|Mar
|44.17
|Down .63
|Apr
|44.22
|Down .64
|May
|44.24
|Down .65
|Jun
|44.24
|Down .66
|Jul
|44.33
|Down .66
|Aug
|44.33
|Down .67
|Sep
|44.42
|Down .68
|Oct
|44.48
|Down .69
|Nov
|44.91
|44.91
|44.56
|44.56
|Down .70
|Dec
|44.60
|Down .71
|Jan
|44.62
|Down .71
|Feb
|44.68
|Down .72
|Mar
|44.74
|Down .73
|Apr
|44.81
|Down .73
|May
|44.90
|Down .74
|Jun
|44.95
|Down .75
|Jul
|45.07
|Down .75
|Aug
|45.10
|Down .76
|Sep
|45.18
|Down .77
|Oct
|45.24
|Down .77
|Nov
|45.34
|Down .78
|Dec
|45.38
|Down .78
|Jan
|45.43
|Down .78
|Feb
|45.54
|Down .78
|Mar
|45.61
|Down .78
|Apr
|45.76
|Down .78
|May
|45.88
|Down .78
|Jun
|46.05
|Down .78
|Jul
|46.14
|Down .78
|Aug
|46.24
|Down .78
|Sep
|46.33
|Down .78
|Oct
|46.38
|Down .78
|Nov
|46.39
|Down .78
|Dec
|46.44
|Down .78
|Jan
|46.49
|Down .78
|Feb
|46.58
|Down .78
|Mar
|46.66
|Down .78
|Apr
|46.80
|Down .78
|May
|46.91
|Down .78
|Jun
|47.06
|Down .78
|Jul
|47.17
|Down .78
|Aug
|47.25
|Down .78
|Sep
|47.33
|Down .78
|Oct
|47.38
|Down .78
|Nov
|47.49
|Down .78
|Dec
|47.47
|Down .78
|Jan
|47.50
|Down .78
|Feb
|47.58
|Down .78
|Mar
|47.67
|Down .78
|Apr
|47.80
|Down .78
|May
|47.90
|Down .78
|Jun
|48.08
|Down .78
|Jul
|48.19
|Down .78
|Aug
|48.29
|Down .78
|Sep
|48.38
|Down .78
|Oct
|48.43
|Down .78
|Nov
|48.52
|Down .78
|Dec
|48.57
|Down .78
|Jan
|48.61
|Down .78
|Feb
|48.68
|Down .78
|Mar
|48.76
|Down .78
|Apr
|48.87
|Down .78
|May
|48.95
|Down .78
|Jun
|49.10
|Down .78
|Jul
|49.21
|Down .78
|Aug
|49.30
|Down .78
|Sep
|49.40
|Down .78
|Oct
|49.48
|Down .78
|Nov
|49.55
|Down .78
|Dec
|49.64
|Down .78
|Jan
|49.68
|Down .78
|Feb
|49.73
|Down .78
|Mar
|49.82
|Down .78
|Apr
|49.92
|Down .78
|May
|49.98
|Down .78
|Jun
|50.09
|Down .78
|Jul
|50.19
|Down .78
|Aug
|50.30
|Down .78
|Sep
|50.40
|Down .78
|Oct
|50.49
|Down .78
|Nov
|50.56
|Down .78
|Dec
|50.62
|Down .78
|Jan
|50.67
|Down .78