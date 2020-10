Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Oct. 12

Columbus Day- bond market closed.

TUESDAY, Oct. 13

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for September, 8:30 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for fiscal year 2020, 2 p.m.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 14

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for September, 8:30 a.m.

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, Oct. 15

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 16

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for September, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for September, 9:15 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for August, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for August, 4 p.m.