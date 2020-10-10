President to focus on post-pandemic economy, defense in National Day speech

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will stress her administration's determination to safeguard Taiwan's national security and outline the country's post-pandemic economic strategies in her National Day address Saturday, the Presidential Office said Friday.

In the address, Tsai will stress her government's determination to keep Taiwan secure through strong defense capabilities, such as by strengthening the modernization of its defense forces and improving its asymmetric combat power, according to the Office. The president will also outline Taiwan's post-pandemic economic strategies, including making Taiwan an indispensable part of the global supply chain, turning Taiwan into a hub for international capital, talent, and digital technology, and sharing economic benefits with all Taiwan citizens, the Office said.

Also highlighted will be the Tsai administration's adherence to the principles of sovereignty and democracy, but that it will have flexible strategies and will participate more actively in the building of a new international and regional order, the Office said. On relations with China, the president will note that she remains determined to maintain stability across the Taiwan Strait and that both sides are responsible for that stability, according to the Office.