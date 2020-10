Friday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €17,818,640

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, vs. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.