Taiwan dumpling chain Bafang Yunji takes control of Dante Coffee

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dumpling chain Bafang Yunji International Co., Ltd. announced Friday (Oct. 9) that it had bought a 69 percent interest in coffee chain Dante in a further move toward diversification.

Bafang Yunji, also known as 8 Way, already owns steak and noodle restaurant chains, totaling 1,032 outlets, according to a CNA report. The company, which was founded in 1998, also has more than 100 outlets in Hong Kong.

Once one of Taiwan’s most prominent coffee chains, Dante Coffee now operates only 67 stores in the country 27 years after its founding. Dante and IS Coffee were once the top competitors in the market, later succeeded by the Ikari chain and by the King Car Group’s Mr. Brown Coffee. At present, Starbucks and Louisa Coffee are the two main rivals expanding their presence throughout Taiwan.

Both Bafang Yunji and Dante provide similar low-cost food items, though the latter has made forays into digitalization with an emphasis on apps and an online payment system, UDN reported.

The dumpling company did not say how much it spent on the Dante acquisition, but its revenue rose by 4.6 percent and its profits by 26.6 percent during the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2019. CNA reported that Bafang Yunji plans to expand into the United States, Japan, and Singapore.