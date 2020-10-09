Taiwan confirms 3 imported coronavirus cases from Ukraine, Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed two Philippine nationals and one Ukrainian man as the country’s latest Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients Friday (Oct. 9), bringing the total up to 527.

Case no. 525 is a Filipino in his 20s who arrived in Taiwan for work on Sept. 24. He tested negative on arrival, but a new test taken on Oct. 7, before he finished the compulsory 14-day quarantine, showed he had been infected. The man has not had any contacts since arriving in Taiwan, and he wore a mask and additional face covering during his entire journey, UDN reported.

Patient no. 526 is a woman in her 30s who arrived in Taiwan from the Philippines on the same day, Sept. 24. A test on Oct. 7 showed a weak positive result, leading to a repeat test the following day, which came up positive, the CECC said.

Case No. 527, a Ukrainian man in his 30s, arrived for work on Sept. 22. After the end of his home quarantine, his employer paid for a test, which came up positive Friday. Seven colleagues and two other persons listed as contacts are isolating at home, while the two drivers who picked him up from the airport have been told to monitor their health.

All three new cases are being treated in hospital. None have shown any symptoms of the coronavirus, reports said.

The country’s death toll from the pandemic remains at seven, with the most recent one occurring in May. A total of 435 cases were imported, 55 were local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," and one case was not classified as local or imported.

As of Friday, a total of 32 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, and 488 have been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.