AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A man wearing a full protection suit sprays disinfectant on two couples in bridal dresses and suits, inside a ballroom after a mock wedding during the... A man wearing a full protection suit sprays disinfectant on two couples in bridal dresses and suits, inside a ballroom after a mock wedding during the partial lifting of restrictions amid the COVID -19 pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The mock wedding is part of an effort by owners of ballrooms and dance halls to try to convince local authorities to be allowed to restart their businesses after months of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

A lifeguard tower lays on its side after it was toppled over by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico, early Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made... A lifeguard tower lays on its side after it was toppled over by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico, early Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Victor Ruiz Garcia)

A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus runs along the Malecon seawall under the rain in Havana, Cuba, Tue... A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus runs along the Malecon seawall under the rain in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Palm trees in City Park are silhouetted at dusk after temperatures peaked at 40 degrees Celsius, or 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tue... Palm trees in City Park are silhouetted at dusk after temperatures peaked at 40 degrees Celsius, or 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A woman dances during a streeet performance by the Brazilian band Atitude Nossa at as the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic are eased in R... A woman dances during a streeet performance by the Brazilian band Atitude Nossa at as the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic are eased in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Since the beginning of October, live shows are now permitted in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A bystander is assisted by police after officers fired tear gas to disperse a protest demanding justice for a student demonstrator who was gunned down... A bystander is assisted by police after officers fired tear gas to disperse a protest demanding justice for a student demonstrator who was gunned down and killed by police the previous week at the university where students were protesting on campus for government teaching jobs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Passengers check-in at the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, Peru, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. After international flights were halted for more ... Passengers check-in at the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, Peru, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. After international flights were halted for more than six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Peru's largest airport resumed flights on Monday to Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia, and Chile. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Father Honegger Molina live streams a Mass at the La Anunciación del Señor Parish in the Baruta neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 4, 20... Father Honegger Molina live streams a Mass at the La Anunciación del Señor Parish in the Baruta neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A demonstrator returns a tear gas canister fired by police during a protest against police in reaction to a video that appears to show an officer push... A demonstrator returns a tear gas canister fired by police during a protest against police in reaction to a video that appears to show an officer pushing a youth off a bridge the previous day at a protest, in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A man wears a face shield with the date "October 2, 1968" during a ceremony commemorating the Tlatelolco student massacre in the Plaza of the Three Cu... A man wears a face shield with the date "October 2, 1968" during a ceremony commemorating the Tlatelolco student massacre in the Plaza of the Three Cultures, where the attack by the military and police occurred in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The annual march to the Zocalo was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Wheelchair bound migrant Wilmer Chavez, 33, is helped by fellow migrants on to the back of a freight truck that stopped to give the migrants a free ri... Wheelchair bound migrant Wilmer Chavez, 33, is helped by fellow migrants on to the back of a freight truck that stopped to give the migrants a free ride in Rio Dulce, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. A new caravan of about 2,000 migrants set out from neighboring Honduras in hopes of reaching the United States. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Oct. 28 – Oct. 8, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City.

