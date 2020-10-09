  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/10/09 11:59
Wheelchair bound migrant Wilmer Chavez, 33, is helped by fellow migrants on to the back of a freight truck that stopped to give the migrants a free ri...
A man wears a face shield with the date "October 2, 1968" during a ceremony commemorating the Tlatelolco student massacre in the Plaza of the Three Cu...
A demonstrator returns a tear gas canister fired by police during a protest against police in reaction to a video that appears to show an officer push...
Father Honegger Molina live streams a Mass at the La Anunciación del Señor Parish in the Baruta neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 4, 20...
Passengers check-in at the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Callao, Peru, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. After international flights were halted for more ...
A bystander is assisted by police after officers fired tear gas to disperse a protest demanding justice for a student demonstrator who was gunned down...
A woman dances during a streeet performance by the Brazilian band Atitude Nossa at as the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic are eased in R...
Palm trees in City Park are silhouetted at dusk after temperatures peaked at 40 degrees Celsius, or 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tue...
A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus runs along the Malecon seawall under the rain in Havana, Cuba, Tue...
A lifeguard tower lays on its side after it was toppled over by Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico, early Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made...
A man wearing a full protection suit sprays disinfectant on two couples in bridal dresses and suits, inside a ballroom after a mock wedding during the...

Oct. 28 – Oct. 8, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City.

