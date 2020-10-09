Winless Giants visit struggling Cowboys in NFC East matchup

NY GIANTS (0-4) at DALLAS (1-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 10

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Giants 2-2; Cowboys 0-4

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 68-46-2

LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Giants 37-18, on Nov. 9, 2019, at Giants

LAST WEEK — Giants lost to Rams 17-9; Cowboys lost to Browns 49-38

AP PRO32 RANKING — Giants No. 31; Cowboys No. 19

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31t), RUSH (31), PASS (29).

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (10t), PASS (6).

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (23t), PASS (1).

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (31), PASS (23).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Cowboys and Giants are meeting with lowest combined winning percentage (1-7, .125) in the series through at least four games. The previous low was .250, which happened twice. Once was in 1964, also in Week 5, when both teams were 1-3 and tied 13-13 in Dallas. ... Jason Garrett, in his first season as New York's offensive coordinator after nine-plus seasons as coach of the Cowboys, visits his old home stadium for the first time since being replaced by Mike McCarthy after failing to lead Dallas to the playoffs in a 2019 season with high expectations. ... The Cowboys have won six consecutive games in the series, their longest streak since winning 12 in a row from 1974-80. ... The Giants have scored just 47 points through four games, their fewest since having 43 in 1996, when they started 1-3 and finished 6-10. ... The Cowboys have given up 37 points and 431 yards per game, the most in franchise history through four games. ... With Giants RB Saquon Barkley sidelined for the season by a knee injury, QB Daniel Jones is by far the team's leading rusher with 137 yards. Wayne Gallman is next with 52 yards, although recent addition Devonta Freeman could be on his way to being the top back. Jones has two straight games with at least 40 yards rushing. ... Since Darius Slayton had 102 yards receiving in the opener, the Giants haven't had a receiver with more than 65 yards. ... LB Blake Martinez is tied for second in the NFL with 43 tackles and five tackles for loss, according to the league's count. ... LB Kyler Fackrell had a sack and three tackles for loss against the Rams. ... CB James Bradberry had his first career fumble recovery last week and leads the league with nine pass breakups. ... Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is the first player in NFL history with at least 450 yards passing in three straight games. He had his first career 500-yard game (502) while trying to come back from 27 points down against the Browns and leads the league with 1,690 yards passing. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott had 125 scrimmage yards last week (71 yards receiving, 54 yards rushing) and leads the NFL with 35 games of at least 120 scrimmage yards since entering the league in 2016. ... WR Amari Cooper is second in the NFL in catches (37) and third in yards (401). ... First-round pick WR CeeDee Lamb had the first two touchdowns receptions of his career against the Browns. ... The Cowboys could get help for their beleaguered secondary with CB Anthony Brown eligible to come off injured reserve. He injured his ribs in practice before the second game. ... DE Aldon Smith leads the NFC with four sacks but has been held without a sack in two of the four games. Smith sacked Seattle's Russell Wilson three times in Week 3. ... Fantasy tip: Freeman had 193 scrimmage yards (141 rushing, 52 receiving) and tied a career high with three touchdowns rushing in his only game against Dallas with Atlanta in 2015.

