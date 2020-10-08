Rams make third cross-country trip to face Washington

L.A. RAMS (3-1) at WASHINGTON (3-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Rams by 9

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Rams 2-2; Washington 1-2-1

SERIES RECORD — Washington leads 26-13-1

LAST MEETING — Washington beat Rams 27-20 on Sept. 17, 2017 at Los Angeles

LAST WEEK — Rams beat Giants 17-9; Washington lost to Baltimore 31-17

AP PRO32 RANKING — Rams No. 8, Washington No. 26

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (7), PASS (14)

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12T), RUSH (18), PASS (8)

WASHINGTON OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (30), PASS (26)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (23), PASS (4)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Washington has won the past two meetings. ... Rams coach Sean McVay was a Washington assistant for seven years, including 2014-16 as offensive coordinator. ... Washington beat Los Angeles in McVay's second game as coach in 2017. ... QB Jared Goff threw for 200 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' win against the Giants. Goff's completion percentage of 72.1 ranks fourth-best in the NFL. ... RB Darrell Henderson has 222 yards rushing and two TDs this season. ... RB Malcolm Brown had a career-best five catches and 56 yards from scrimmage in Week 4. ... WR Cooper Kupp is coming off a five-catch, 69-yard, one TD game. ... TE Gerald Everett had his first career rushing touchdown against New York. ... DL Aaron Donald has 1 1-2 sacks and four tackles for loss in three career games vs. Washington. ... DL Morgan Fox has a sack in two consecutive games. ... CB Jalen Ramsey has played only once against Washington, in 2018 with Jacksonville. ... S Taylor Rapp led the Rams with eight tackles last week. ... Kyle Allen is set to start at QB for Washington after Dwayne Haskins was benched. Allen is starting his first game since Dec. 15 when he was with Carolina. ... Washington coach Ron Rivera was with the Panthers when they signed Allen as an undrafted free agent in 2018. ... Allen has 19 TDs and 16 interceptions in 15 career NFL games. ... Rookie RB Antonio Gibson had a career-best 128 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD in the loss to Baltimore. Gibson is one of only two rookie RBs with 250-plus scrimmage yards and three-plus TDs this season. ... RB J.D. McKissic had a career-best seven catches in Week 4. ... WR Terry McLaurin led Washington with 10 receptions for 118 yards last week. McLaurin has been dealing with a thigh injury. ... RG Brandon Scherff remains out with a knee injury. ... LB Jon Bostic led Washington with a career-best 14 tackles last week. ... DE Ryan Kerrigan has five sacks in his past five home games. ... Washington continues to not allow fans for games at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Fantasy tip: Brown and Henderson could have a field day on the ground against Washington's defense, especially if rookie Chase Young is out again with a groin injury.

