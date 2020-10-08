Dolphins set to visit 49ers for 1st time since 2012

MIAMI (1-3) at SAN FRANCISCO (2-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - 49ers by 8 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Dolphins 2-2; 49ers 2-2

SERIES RECORD - Dolphins lead 7-6

LAST MEETING - Dolphins beat 49ers 31-24 at home on Nov. 27, 2016

LAST WEEK - Dolphins lost to Seahawks 31-23; 49ers lost to Eagles 25-20

AP PRO32 RANKING - Dolphins No. 24, 49ers No. 14

DOLPHINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (21), PASS (20).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (20), PASS (28).

49ERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (11), PASS (12).

49ERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (14), PASS (2).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - The Dolphins had lost six of eight games in the series before winning the last matchup at home in 2016. ... The game is the Dolphins’ first in San Francisco since 2012, and their first on the West Coast since 2017. ... Miami has been outscored 96-93. ... The Dolphins rank last in the NFL at 6.6 yards allowed per play, largely because they rank last at 9.3 yards allowed per pass. ... Since Week 6 of last year, WR DeVante Parker is tied for the NFL lead with 1,280 yards receiving. ... Mike Gesicki set a single-game Dolphins tight end record in Week 2 against Buffalo with 130 yards receiving yards. He has one catch for 15 yards in each of the two games since. ... CB Xavien Howard has 14 interceptions since December 2017, most in the NFL over that span. ... The Dolphins are on pace to allow more yards than in 2019, when they gave up 6,364, the highest total in franchise history. ... RB Jordan Howard, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, has totaled 14 yards in 18 carries for Miami. ... The Niners haven’t lost home games in back-to-back weeks since 2016 when they fell to Dallas in Week 4 and Arizona in Week 5. ... RB Jerick McKinnon is looking to become the first 49ers player to score at least one TD in each of the first five games of a season since Roger Craig in 1985. ... San Francisco TE George Kittle had 15 catches on 15 targets for 183 yards and a TD last week. His 15 catches were the third most in franchise history behind Terrell Owens’ 20 vs the Bears in 2000 and Jerry Rice’s 16 vs. the Rams in 1994. ... Niners rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk has scored a rushing TD in the past two games and has 157 yards from scrimmage in those two contests. ... San Francisco ranks second in the NFL, allowing only 4.75 yards per play. ... Fantasy tip: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel had three catches for 35 yards and one run for 10 yards in his first game of the season after missing the first three games with a broken foot. He figures to be an even bigger part of the offense this game.

