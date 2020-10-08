NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|2
|0
|1
|7
|8
|2
|Washington
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|4
|Houston
|2
|1
|0
|6
|10
|6
|Chicago
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|4
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|7
|Sky Blue FC
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Utah
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Orlando
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Reign FC
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Portland 4, Reign FC 1
Washington 1, Sky Blue FC 0
Portland 1, Utah 1, tie
Houston 4, North Carolina 1
Houston at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m.
Portland at Reign FC, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Utah at Reign FC, 8 p.m.