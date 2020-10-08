  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/10/08 19:55
Israeli police officers arrest an Israeli protester during a demonstration against lockdown measures that they believe are aimed at curbing protests a...
Shiite worshippers beat themselves a sign of grief inside the holy shrine of Imam Hussein ahead of the Arbaeen ritual in Karbala, Iraq, Wednesday, Oct...
A devotee arrives with a clay lamp to the three-day annual festival celebrating the life of prominent 11th-century Sunni Muslim saint Al-Sheikh Ali Bi...
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces following a weekly demonstration against Israeli Jewish settlements,...
An Israeli soldier points his weapon towards a Palestinian demonstrator following a weekly demonstration against Israeli Jewish settlements, in the We...
Afghan students attend an open air class at a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The World Bank said this week that nearly...
Shiite pilgrims arrive to Karbala, Iraq, for the Arbaeen ritual on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. The Arbaeen holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning ...
People release scores of white balloons bearing the names of victims killed in the Aug. 4 blast, at about 6:07 p.m., when the deadly explosion occurre...
A woman wearing a face mask walks past boats with face masks hanging on them during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, at th...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Oct. 1-7, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Shiites marked Arbaeen, or 40 days since the 7th-century death of Imam Hussein in the Battle of Karbala in modern day Iraq.

Lebanese mourners marked two months since a deadly Aug. 4 blast and Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in the West Bank at a demonstration against Jewish settlements.

Israeli protesters clashed with police in Tel Aviv over new restrictions on protests during the countrywide coronavirus lockdown.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

