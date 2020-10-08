Open House Taipei unveils 74 mysterious spaces

2020 Open House Taipei will take place on Nov. 28 and 29. (MRT photo) 2020 Open House Taipei will take place on Nov. 28 and 29. (MRT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 2020 Open House Taipei features 74 private spaces that will be open to the public for free on Nov. 28-29.

Originating in London, 1992, "Open House" has taken place in major cities such as New York, Milan, and Melbourne. Due to the pandemic, Taiwan is one of the only countries, along with Switzerland, to host the event this year, said curator Wu Juo-hao (吳卓昊).

The first 50 open spaces were announced in September, with 24 extra spaces released Thursday (Oct. 8). The 74 spaces include the Judicial Court, Regent Taipei's presidential suite, and the Mass Rapid Transit control room.

According to the press release, Regent Taipei will arrange tours by a senior housekeeper who knows the secrets and stories of celebrities and officials that have stayed there. Visitors have to register online in advance.

Other highlights include the mysterious attic bar "Staff Only Club," which only allows members entry, and the Judicial Court's Constitutional Court.

"Don't be greedy!" said Wu, suggesting those interested should find a space they wanted on the website then plan the route, adding it was a good idea to visit two or three places in one day.