ChipMOS REPORTS SEPTEMBER 2020 AND 3Q20 REVENUE, REPRESENTING A QUARTERLY SIX YEAR HIGH

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of September 2020 and for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$28.95 to US$1.00 as of September 30, 2020.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was NT$5,686.2 million or US$196.4 million, representing an increase of 5.3% from the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of 4.8% from the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue for the month of September 2020 was NT$1,897.1 million or US$65.5 million, representing an increase of 8.4% from September 2019, and a decrease of 0.3% from August 2020.

The Company noted this represents a quarterly six year high. ChipMOS continues to benefit from strong growth in its DDIC revenue following a tightening of the supply chain, inventory and capacity in the first half of 2020, as it works with customers to efficiently meet higher demand levels.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

September 2020 August 2020 September 2019 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 1,897.1 1,902.5 1,749.6 -0.3% 8.4% Revenues (US$ million) 65.5 65.7 60.4 -0.3% 8.4%

Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)

Third Quarter

2020 Second Quarter 2020 Third Quarter 2019 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 5,686.2 5,428.1 5,399.1 4.8% 5.3% Revenues (US$ million) 196.4 187.5 186.5 4.8% 5.3%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the potential impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

