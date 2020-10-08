Officer dies as tank overturns on Taiwan island close to China

One officer died after his tank overturned and landed in a Little Kinmen field Thursday One officer died after his tank overturned and landed in a Little Kinmen field Thursday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An officer died and a driver was injured Thursday (Oct. 8) as their tank overturned and caught fire on their way back from anti-landing exercises on Little Kinmen, a small island close to China.

The accident received widespread attention as it came just two days before the Double Ten National Day, amid rehearsals by jets and helicopters over Taipei. There have also been frequent incursions by Chinese warplanes into the island’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The M41D tank had taken part in exercises Thursday afternoon directed at repelling an invasion, ETToday reported. On its way back, it hit an electricity pole at high speed and overturned to land upside down in a field.

The tank caught fire, sending plumes of white smoke high into the air, the report said. Sergeant Lin Kai-chiang (林楷強) showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital, according to the ETToday report. The driver of the vehicle, Corporal Liu Yu-hung (劉禹宏), suffered from smoke inhalation but was not in danger.

The military opened an investigation into the causes of the accident, reports said.