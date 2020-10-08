Taroko Music Festival set to liven up eastern Taiwan

Musicians from Taipei Philharmonic Orchestra give preview of the festival. (Taroko National Park photo) Musicians from Taipei Philharmonic Orchestra give preview of the festival. (Taroko National Park photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Taroko Music Festival organized by the Taroko National Park Headquarters (TNPH) will take place at Taroko Terrace (太魯閣台地) on Oct. 24, featuring renowned Taiwanese pianist Eric Chen (陳冠宇) and South Korean opera baritone Ilhun Jung.

During a press conference on Thursday (Oct. 8), TNPH announced the lineup for this year's festival. Besides Chen and Jung, performers to take the stage include the Taipei Philharmonic Orchestra, vocalist Jeannie Voce (蔣啟真), Indigenous singer I Jyi (伊祭達道), Ten-drum Percussion, Rainbow Spiral World Percussion, Amis Kakeng Musical Group, Qilai Chorus, and the Shuiyuan Elementary School dance team.

Meanwhile, Canadian musician Matthew Lien, who was set to perform, will not be able to come to Taiwan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Entry is free for the event and families are invited to enjoy beautiful music in a breathtaking setting. The event will have a morning session from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and an afternoon session from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Shuttle bus services will also be available between Xincheng (Taroko) Station to the venue every 10 minutes from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For those who cannot attend, the performances will be live-streamed on the Taroko National Park Facebook page and Youtube, reported CNA.



Taroko Music Festival attracts thousands of fans every year. (Taroko National Park photo)