Taiwan-Indian think tanks signs memorandum

President Tsai Ing-wen addressing TAEF's Yushan Forum in Taipei by videoconferencing Thursday Oct. 8 President Tsai Ing-wen addressing TAEF's Yushan Forum in Taipei by videoconferencing Thursday Oct. 8 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF, 台亞基金會) signed a with India’s National Maritime Foundation (NMF) Thursday (Oct. 8) in order to foster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two groups will set up a joint task force to deepen bilateral dialogue, CNA reported. The memorandum’s aim is to conduct joint research and expand cooperation.

TAEF, the organizer of Thursday’s fourth edition of the Yushan Forum, will wait until coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions are over before sending a delegation to India to hold direct talks, a foundation official said Thursday.

Both countries have been moving closer together given the threats of China. Indian troops have clashed with the People’s Liberation Army on their Himalayan border, while Chinese warplanes and warships have been violating Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) almost daily.

On a longer-term basis, the island nation named India as one of its New Southbound Policy target countries in 2016.